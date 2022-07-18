USWNT vs. Canada, 2022 Concacaf W Championship final: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team go for another regional championship tonight when they take on Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final. The USWNT have already secured a trip to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but this final has another prize for the victors. The winner of the final not only takes home the first Concacaf W Championship trophy, but they will also directly qualify for the 2024 Olympics. The loser will have to compete in the Olympic playoff against the winner of the 3rd place match in September 2023.

For the USWNT, the time is now to play their best match of the tournament, and they’ll have to do it against the 2020 Olympic gold medalists, Canada. Both teams have gone undefeated while not conceding a goal and having a +9 goal differential, and both teams have had similar struggles throughout the tournament. It all comes to a head tonight, as someone walks away with the championship trophy. Will the USWNT avenge their defeat to Canada from last summer’s Olympics and once again show they’re the best team in Concacaf and the world? Or, will it be Canada’s night?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Canada lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

