USWNT vs. Haiti, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their quest for a 9th confederation title when they step on the field tonight against Haiti in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The tournament is a big one for the USWNT, as it serves as qualifying for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

The USWNT will look to start off hot against a Haiti team looking to make an impact with a statement win for their program. The USWNT have only given up 1 goal in 2022, and they’ll want to continue their tendency to pressure opponents into folding quickly and getting goals in bunches.

Will the USWNT get off to the start they need? Or will Haiti pull off the ultimate surprise?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Haiti lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Available TV: CBS Sports Network

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Vix+ (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

