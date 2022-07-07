USWNT vs. Jamaica, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team continue group play at the Concacaf W Championship this evening when they take on Jamaica. The USWNT will hope to hold off an upstart Reggae Girlz squad who beat hosts Mexico in Matchday 1.

The USWNT didn’t look their best in a victory over Haiti in Matchday 1, so they’ll look to improve and potentially clinch their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a victory. A draw or loss, and the USWNT will have work to do on Monday against Mexico in a true road match.

Will the USWNT regroup and play like the 2-time defending World Cup champions? Or will Jamaica pull off yet another upset?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Our XI vs. Jamaica — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2022

Jamaica lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Vix+ (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.