USWNT to play England at Wembley in October friendly

The United States Women’s National Team is hitting the road for a big test in October. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will play Women’s Euro 2022 champions England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7th. The match will be broadcast on FS1, with kickoff time to be announced at a later date.

The match is subject to England securing World Cup qualification during the September international window. The Lionesses either need to draw Austria on the road or beat Luxembourg at home to book their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Should England need to be in the UEFA World Cup playoff, fans with tickets to this match will be offered a ticket to England’s home playoff match, and the USWNT-England match will be rescheduled.

This is the first time the USWNT will travel to Wembley since the 2012 Olympic gold medal match, where they beat Japan. It will be the 18th meeting between the two teams, but only the 3rd in England. The most recent matches were the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, a 2-0 USWNT victory, and the the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinal, where the USWNT won an epic battle by a 2-1 score.

“To get a chance to play the European champions in London at Wembley is an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often, so we’re all thankful that the match could be arranged, and we’ll be hoping that England finish their qualifying campaign in September,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “This is exactly the kind of match we need at exactly the right time in our World Cup preparations so we can test ourselves against a very talented England team. I saw England play live at the Euros, and I’m looking forward to an amazing atmosphere at Wembley and another big event for women’s soccer on Oct. 7.”

The USWNT will have another European friendly during the October window, but that match has yet to be confirmed.

’ !



UEFA Champs Concacaf Champs



England vs USA

October 7

Wembley Stadium — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 2, 2022

Hit the comments to let us know what you think of this big time matchup.