USWNT to play Spain in October friendly in Pamplona

The United States Women’s National Team will once again challenge themselves in the October international window. This morning, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will travel to Pamplona to face Spain on October 11th at El Sadar Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The big match against Spain will follow an October 7th friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. Spain, ranked 8th in the FIFA World Rankings, reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2022, losing to England in a heartbreaking match that went to extra time.

The USWNT and Spain have met just 3 times previously. They had 2 meetings in 2019, a 1-0 victory for the USWNT in Alicante and a 2-1 United States win in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Round of 16. The teams later met in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, a 1-0 win for the United States.

“I know Spain fell short of their goals at the Euros, but they are a fantastic team, one of the best in the world, with world class players all over the field and as a coaching staff, we are really looking forward to the challenges these two games will present for our team,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “Away matches against England and Spain are among the most difficult and high-profile friendlies a team can play and having those experiences will be valuable in many different ways for our continuing preparations for the World Cup.”

El Sadar Stadium is home to LaLiga’s Osasuna, which has a capacity of 23,576 fans. Famous for its annual Running of the Bulls festival, it will be the first time that the USWNT play in the world famous city.





