USWNT to play Germany in pair of November friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team will close out the year playing one of the best teams in the world. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will host Germany in a pair of friendlies, first on November 10th at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and following that up with the second match on November 13th at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The November 10th match will kickoff at 7:00pm ET with coverage on FS1, while the November 13th match will be at 5:00pm ET on ESPN.

Germany currently sits 2nd in the FIFA World Rankings, which could make this a matchup between the top 2 teams in the world. It’s the first time the USWNT have played at the home of Inter Miami and the first time in 22 years that they have played in Fort Lauderdale.

The last time the U.S. and Germany met was in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, which was a 1-0 victory for the USWNT in Columbus. Germany recently made it to the final of Women’s Euro 2022, where they lost in extra time to hosts England, who the USWNT will play on October 7th.

Facing Germany means the USWNT will complete their post-Concacaf W Championship slate of friendlies playing 4 teams (Nigeria, England, Spain, Germany) that will join them at the 2023 Women’s World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand, with 3 of those teams (England #4, Spain #8, Germany #2) in the Top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings.

“Playing Germany in the final matches of the year will be ideal for our World Cup preparations for all of our players and coaching staff, but it’s also fantastic for all the fans,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “USA-Germany is always one of the most entertaining match-ups in women’s international soccer and it’s a rivalry that has some wonderful history as well.”





