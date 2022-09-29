USWNT roster named for England, Spain friendlies

It’s a huge international window for the United States Women’s National Team, and 24 players will be a part of important friendlies on the road. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the USWNT roster for friendlies on the road against England on October 7th in London and against Spain on October 11th in Pamplona.

While 24 players will be on the roster, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will name 23 players to each match day roster. They will go up against England, ranked 4th in the world, and Spain, ranked 8th, in two matches designed to assess where the team is ahead of the draw for next summer’s Women’s World Cup on October 22nd.

“These are big tests for our team in front of crowds cheering against us and after long travel, but our players absolutely love games like these,” said Andonovski in a statement. “The group we are bringing to Europe includes players who have a lot of experience against top European teams and some that don’t, so these games are even more critical for our growth as our team. Our whole squad needs to get a clear picture of what these games are like as we continue to prepare for the World Cup.”

Crystal Dunn, who was on the training roster for the USWNT during the September international window, returns to the full roster. Alex Morgan was ruled out due to a knee injury, and she is replaced on the roster by Alyssa Thompson, who makes her debut at USWNT camp.

The 24 players for the October international window:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)

