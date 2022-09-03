USWNT vs. Nigeria, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their September international window with the first of two friendlies against Nigeria. The teams last played each other last summer, where the USWNT debuted Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium with a 2-0 win. This time, the team is coming off a Concacaf W Championship title and are starting to prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

They face a Nigeria team that can be extremely dangerous and will play tenacious soccer. The Super Falcons will also be in the 2023 World Cup, and they will look to show the world that they can take it to the best teams in the world. They will be motivated to show well against the USWNT, while the USWNT hope to begin testing themselves against competition they could see in Australia and New Zealand.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Nigeria lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 1:00pm Eastern, 10:00am Pacific

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

Available TV: Fox

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

