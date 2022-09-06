USA vs. Nigeria, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are back in action this evening as they take on Nigeria before a sold out crowd at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The USWNT beat the Super Falcons 4-0 in Kansas City over the weekend, led by Sophia Smith’s 2 goals.

The USWNT will look to continue to gel as a group and continue their great play against a Nigeria team that showed some flashes of strong play. The USWNT did a great job of shutting down Nigeria’s attack, and they’ll want to do the same on a night that will be extremely muggy. Fans will look to see if head coach Vlatko Andonovski switches around his lineup or maintains the same set of players in an effort to get more looks at potential formations ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Nigeria lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 6:00pm Eastern, 3:00pm Pacific

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Available TV: ESPN2

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial)

