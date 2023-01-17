USWNT vs. New Zealand, 2023 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their 2023 slate on the road, as they are in Wellington to take on New Zealand in their first friendly of the year. The USWNT look to make Sky Stadium a familiar setting for them, as they will play a match there in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

They take on a New Zealand squad that is also preparing to welcome the world as they are the co-hosts of the World Cup. They want to show their fans that they can be a contender on home soil, while the USWNT will look to establish that they are still the team to beat as the 2-time defending World Cup champions.

The match will be the first under the 8-year English-language broadcast deal U.S. Soccer made with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, and it will be broadcast on HBO Max. It will also be featured in Spanish on Universo thanks to an 11th hour deal agreed to last night between the U.S. Soccer Federation and Telemundo. With it being a late start on the East Coast, the hope is that the first USWNT After Dark of 2023 will be an entertaining one.

Lineups

United States lineup:

New Zealand lineup:

Here's how we start vs @USWNT at @skystadium



Congratulations to Grace Neville who makes her Ford Football Ferns debut, the 199th player to do so. #NZLvUSA pic.twitter.com/QqdnutFQgG — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) January 18, 2023

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Available TV: Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

