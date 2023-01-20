USA vs. New Zealand, 2023 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team continue their scouting trip when they take on New Zealand tonight in Auckland. The USWNT defeated the Football Ferns 4-0 in their previous match 3 days ago, with a brace by Mallory Swanson alongside goals by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams.

The USWNT will compete in this match at Eden Park, which will be the home of two group stage matches for the team during this summer’s Women’s World Cup at the minimum. They’ve been able to learn what their surroundings will be this summer, and now they want to close out the trip with another victory.

They will have to play without Lindsey Horan, who was released by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski per a previous agreement with her club, Olympique Lyonnais, to return to France. The USWNT will hope to play like they did in the 2nd half of the match three days ago, where they were finally able to get some build up play and create several scoring chances, leading to the 4 goals. New Zealand, on the other hand, is still looking to show that they can be a contender as co-hosts, and their depleted lineup will throw everything they can at the United States to try and secure the result.

Lineups

United States lineup:

New Zealand lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Available TV: Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

