USWNT January roster announced

The United States Women’s National Team is ready to kick off 2023 with its trip to New Zealand. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 24-person roster that will head to Auckland and Wellington for friendlies against New Zealand.

The roster contains many of the mainstays that we’ve seen on the USWNT over the past year, with not a lot of surprises. Lindsey Horan was called into the roster from Lyon despite the fact that these matches occur outside of a FIFA international window. We also see the return of Lynn Williams to the roster after missing most of 2022 with a leg injury. Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle), who both were mainstays in the roster last year, do not appear in this roster due to minor injuries. Mia Fishel, who was the leading goalscorer in all of women’s soccer last year, also does not make the roster.

The team will compete against New Zealand twice on the road, with the first match taking place on January 17th in Wellington and the second occurring 3 days later in Auckland. Both matches will be shown on HBO Max in the United States.

The 24-person roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)





24 players are headed to New Zealand to kick off the new year! — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 5, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss the USWNT roster.