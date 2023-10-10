USWNT to face China in December friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team will renew an old rivalry to close out 2023. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will face China in two December friendlies, first on December 2nd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and then again on December 5th at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The December 2nd match will take place at 3:00pm ET on TNT, Universo, and Peacock, while the December 5th match will have a 8:00pm ET kickoff on TruTV, Universo, and Peacock.

It will mark the first time since 1998 that the USWNT have played China, but the rivalry goes all the way back to the beginning of the USWNT program. This will be the 59th match between the two teams, the second most frequent opponent for the United States behind Canada. The two matches will be the final ones of the calendar year for the USWNT and will complete a fall stretch where they will face teams that competed at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. China failed to advance out of Group D.

It will be the second match for the USWNT at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the home of Inter Miami. They last played there in the penultimate match of 2022 against Germany. It will be the 2nd time this year that they have played in Frisco at Toyota Stadium. They won the 2023 SheBelieves Cup there back in February with a win over Brazil. They will hope that they can close out 2023 with a couple of wins against an old rival.

We're finishing the year in Fort Lauderdale and Frisco!!!!



USA vs China PR

December 2

Fort Lauderdale, FL



USA vs China PR

December 5

Frisco, TX



Full Details » https://t.co/oTKvZ2pdLs pic.twitter.com/JlAyk78byK — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 10, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss these final 2 matches of 2023 for the USWNT.