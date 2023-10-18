Becky Sauerbrunn, Sophia Smith return as USWNT October roster named

The United States Women’s National Team have two important friendlies this month against Colombia, and today interim coach Twila Kilgore named her 27-person roster for those matches. The USWNT play Colombia on October 26th in Sandy, Utah and then again on October 29th in San Diego.

24 of the 27 players on the roster were on the September roster when the USWNT played twice against South Africa. This roster marks the return of Becky Sauerbrunn, who missed the Women’s World Cup due to injury. It is not immediately known whether Sauerbrunn would reclaim the captain’s armband. Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan were named the team captains for the Women’s World Cup when Sauerbrunn was excluded due to injury.

Sophia Smith also returns to the roster after suffering an injury 6 weeks ago. The NWSL Golden Boot winner’s return adds to a strong forward group that includes some newer players that could shape the core of the future of the team.

“I was very impressed and pleased with the focus, energy and dedication of the players to prepare for the two games against South Africa in September and I’m expecting the same for this camp, even if we’ll only have a few training days together,” Twila Kilgore said in a statement. “Once again, this roster is a mix of the players from the World Cup team who are fit to play international minutes, players trying to establish themselves in the environment and players who are taking a next step in their growth through this experience with the senior National Team. All of these players are excited for the future and for these two tough tests against Colombia, which is a team we might see in the Olympics next year.”

The 27-person roster for the USWNT:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign), M.A. Vignola (Angel City)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

Discuss the USWNT roster in the comments.