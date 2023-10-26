USA vs. Colombia, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their October window tonight when they take on Colombia in Salt Lake City. The USWNT continue their fall schedule against World Cup participants by hosting Colombia, who dazzled on their run to the quarterfinals.

The USWNT now start to look towards the near future, with the Olympics looming next summer. They want to start their quest to getting the gold medal and reclaiming their spot atop the world. To do that, the hunger needs to begin now, with interim coach Twila Kilgore looking to put out a team that’s going to play with passion against a very tough Colombia team.

It’s expected to be a cold night in Utah, and that could affect the play on the field. Players will need to still bring the fire and drive to show that they’re ready to start their push to once again become the best team in the world.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Our XI in Utah pic.twitter.com/VfRPtOmCbQ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 27, 2023

Colombia lineup:





Formación de la Selección Colombia Femenina para enfrentar a Estados Unidos en amistoso internacional.#TodosSomosColombia pic.twitter.com/z7mOvxuqxz — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 27, 2023

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Utah

Available TV: TBS (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

