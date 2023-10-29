USWNT vs. Colombia, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are back in action this afternoon when they take on Colombia in their 2nd friendly of the international window. The USWNT and Colombia fought to a 0-0 draw on Thursday night, and the USWNT’s task is to try and find some offense against Las Cafeteras.

It’s another chance for interim coach Twila Kilgore to potentially play some of the next generation of players and give them a shot to show they can be a part of the team’s core. It’s also an opportunity to try some new tactics to keep the program evolving. They need to play much better than they did on Thursday night to put evidence on tape that they’re ready to turn the corner and show they’re still one of the best teams in the world. We’ll find out if they can take out Colombia tonight.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Colombia lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:30pm Eastern, 2:30pm Pacific

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Available TV: TNT (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

