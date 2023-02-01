Vlatko Andonovski announces USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

The United States Women’s National Team has a big series of matches coming up this month when they compete in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Today, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player roster for matches against Canada, Japan, and Brazil.

22 of the 23 players on the roster were with the USWNT for the two January friendlies against New Zealand. Megan Rapinoe returns to the roster after missing the January friendlies due to injury. Defender Hailie Mace and midfielder Sam Coffey are the two players from the January roster that do not make the SheBelieves Cup roster.

Defender Tierna Davidson, who has been out due to an ACL injury, will return to the team to continue her recovery. However, she will just be in camp for training and will not be included on the tournament roster.

“All three of these matches are great opportunities for the players and coaches as we enter the final stretch to choose the World Cup roster,” said Vlatko Andonovski in a statement. “To get to play three top teams, all who are in the World Cup, over seven days, will test our team mentally and physically, and that’s exactly what we need at this point in our preparations. We still have a few players in the pool recovering from injuries, but we are confident that they will be ready for selection for our April matches.”

It was also announced that forward Alex Morgan will be honored before the match against Canada for earning her 200th cap, which came back in November against Gemrany.

The 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

