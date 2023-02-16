USWNT vs. Canada, 2023 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their quest to win a 6th SheBelieves Cup title when they take on Canada tonight in Orlando. The USWNT want to continue their winning ways after blanking New Zealand in two matches on the road last month, but they begin with a terrific opponent in Canada. The Canadians are in the top 10 in the FIFA World Rankings, and they want to assert themselves as a dominant contender for the Women’s World Cup title this summer. The USWNT have some players back in camp from injury, but they will continue to work on coming together as a team as they seek the threepeat this summer. This will be an exciting start to the tournament, and execution will determine who walks off the field victorious.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Available TV: Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

