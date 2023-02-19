USWNT vs. Japan, 2023 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team play their 2nd SheBelieves Cup match this afternoon when they take on Japan in Nashville. The USWNT desire another quality win against another tough opponent, while Japan look to rebound after their 1-0 loss to Brazil in their first match.

The USWNT have a couple of injuries that they’re watching closely, with Rose Lavelle and Naomi Girma being gametime decisions due to knocks they’ve picked up in camp. Still, they will have a wave of players to throw at a sound Japan squad that has always been a difficult out whenever the two teams play. It’s the USWNT’s first time at GEODIS Park, and with a large crowd expected, the team hopes to provide some reasons for fans to be excited as they progress through the tournament.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:30pm Eastern, 12:30pm Pacific

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville

Available TV: TNT (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

