USWNT vs. Brazil, 2023 SheBelieves Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team have arguably their most competitive match tomorrow in Frisco, Texas when they take on Brazil to close out SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT are 2-0-0 in the tournament, having yet to concede a goal. However, they go up against a Brazil team that always brings the competition when the two teams are on the field.

Brazil brings a lot of creative midfielders and attackers, like Marta, Debinha, Kerolin, and Geyse, and they will look for the flair as they move the ball down the field. However, they’re also a dangerous matchup for the USWNT, who hope to have Rose Lavelle available for this match and can utilize some of their own creative attackers to keep this match entertaining.

Recent Form

USA

W (1-0) - Japan - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (2-0) - Canada - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (5-0) - New Zealand - Friendly

W (4-0) - New Zealand - Friendly

W (2-1) - Germany - Friendly

Brazil

L (0-2) - Canada - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (1-0) - Japan - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (2-1) - Canada - Friendly

L (1-2) - Canada - Friendly

W (1-0) - Italy - Friendly

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

What To Watch For

Stop Debinha. On a team loaded with world class talent, Debinha might be the most dangerous. The USWNT need to figure out a way to stop her because she’s the engine that can make something happen for Brazil at any moment.

Let Trinity Rodman do what she does best. It seems lately that Trinity Rodman is put in the position of trying to high press the opponent as well as sending crosses into the box. It comes at the expense of what she does best: destroying her opponent off the dribble and taking incredible shots on frame that either result in a goal or creates another opportunity off the rebound. Let’s see if we can get more of the Trinity Rodman that we know can be a problem in the box for Brazil’s defenders.

Get someone else into the scoring act. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s gotta be incredibly excited about how Mallory Swanson has dominated so far in 2023. She has the only 3 goals for the team in this tournament, but they need to get others into the act as well.

Prediction

Mallory Swanson scores another one as the USWNT win SheBelieves by beating Brazil 1-0.