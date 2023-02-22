USWNT vs. Brazil, 2023 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team complete the 2023 SheBelieves Cup tonight when they take on Brazil. The USWNT can win the tournament tonight with a win or a draw, but they will have to do it against a Brazil team that has always given the United States fits. The past few matches between these two teams have been highly competitive and entertaining, and tonight should be no exception.

Mallory Swanson so far has all 3 goals for the USWNT in this tournament, and the midfield is going up against one of the most creative sets of attackers in the world. Execution is going to be the key if the USWNT wants to clinch the title.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Brazil lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Available TV: TNT (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

