Report: USWNT to play Ireland in two April friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team looks to have an opponent lined up for the April international window. Reported by the Irish Examiner this morning, the USWNT will take on Ireland in two friendlies, the first coming on April 8th in Austin and the second coming on April 11th in St. Louis.

Ireland currently ranks 23rd in the FIFA World Rankings, with their most recent match against the USWNT coming in August 2019. That match was the first for the USWNT in their Victory Tour after winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup, hosting Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. This time around, the USWNT will first return to Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium. The USWNT opened the 20,000-seat stadium in 2021, beating Nigeria 2-0.

The USWNT will then travel to St. Louis, playing at Citypark, St. Louis City SC’s brand new stadium, for the first time. That match will be the final one in an official FIFA window before the team leaves for New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup. However, according to Equalizer Soccer’s Jeff Kassouf, the USWNT will play a sendoff match prior to their departure for Auckland.

The news is out in Ireland now and I can confirm:#USWNT is heading to Austin and St. Louis in the final FIFA window before the World Cup (US will play a sendoff game before leaving for New Zealand in July).https://t.co/glAMKJB7G6 — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) February 22, 2023

The matches have yet to be confirmed by U.S. Soccer or the stadiums reportedly involved. However, hit the comments and discuss these potential matchups for the USWNT.