26-player USWNT roster named for April friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team enter their final FIFA international window next week, and we have a roster of players who look to be in the running for the final Women’s World Cup roster. Today, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 26-player roster for two friendlies against Ireland, the first on April 8th in Austin and the second on April 11th in St. Louis.

The two matches are the final ones for the USWNT before the 23-player World Cup roster is named in late June. So, for many, this feels like a final showcase to see what some of these players can do on the national team to leave a lasting impression.

The biggest surprise is the return of Julie Ertz to the national team. Ertz, who hasn’t appeared for the USWNT since the 2020 Olympics in August 2021, returns from a combination of an injury layoff as well as maternity leave. Casey Krueger also returns from maternity leave, as she is called into her first camp since October 2021.

Tierna Davidson and Kelley O’Hara make their returns to the full roster after injury layoffs. With a 26-player roster, Andonovski will name 23 players to the roster for each match.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The final prep for Australia-New Zealand begins pic.twitter.com/zT5OeqvCoL — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 28, 2023

