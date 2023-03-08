Concacaf W Gold Cup to debut in February 2024

The United States is getting another major women’s tournament next year. Today, Concacaf announced that the Concacaf W Gold Cup will take place in the United States from February 17-March 10, 2024.

The USWNT, by winning the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, have already qualified for next year’s W Gold Cup. Qualification for the rest of the teams begins in September, with the qualification draw set for May 17th. The USWNT will be joined by the winner of the Concacaf Olympic playoff between Canada and Jamaica as well as 6 other Concacaf teams that advance through qualifying this fall. Four teams from CONMEBOL - Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay - also will participate in the tournament as part of a previously announced partnership between the two confederations.

There will be a six team preliminary round on February 17th where 3 teams will complete the 12-team group stage. They will perform the group stage in 3 groups of 4 teams each, taking place February 20th through the 28th.

The top 2 in each group, plus the 2 best 3rd place finishers will advance to the knockout stage beginning on March 2nd, which will be single elimination and will have a quarterfinal and semifinal round before the Concacaf W Gold Cup final on March 10th. It should present another opportunity for the USWNT to earn a trophy while playing some of the best teams in the Americas.

With this announcement, it appears that U.S. Soccer will not be able to host its annual SheBelieves Cup tournament next year. It is unclear if they plan to move the annual friendly tournament to another time.

