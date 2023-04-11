USA vs. Ireland, 2023 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team will be in St. Louis tomorrow for the 2nd and final match of the April international window against Ireland. The USWNT are coming off a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon in Austin that came at the huge cost of forward Mallory Swanson suffering a torn patella tendon that, by most accounts, will keep her out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Alyssa Thompson joins the squad to replace Swanson, and the team tries to carry on without this year’s leading goalscorer.

Ireland provided a true test for the USWNT, with several scoring chances that barely missed and getting physical with their play. The USWNT also saw the return of midfielder Julie Ertz to the field, who showed exactly what the team had been missing all this time with her on the sidelines.

They now play tonight at CITYPARK in St. Louis, their first visit to the new stadium. They hope to end the window with a victory but also for the team to not have any new setbacks.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Ireland lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Venue: CITYPARK, St. Louis

Available TV: Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

