USWNT to play Wales in Women’s World Cup send off on July 9th

The United States Women’s National Team will have one more match in front of the home fans before they head to New Zealand. Yesterday, prior to the start of the USWNT’s match against Ireland, U.S. Soccer announced that the defending world champions will take on Wales in a send off match on July 9th at PayPal Park in San Jose. The match will kick off at 4:00pm ET and will be broadcast on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

It will be the first time the USWNT will line up against Wales, the 31st ranked team in the FIFA world rankings. It’s the 56th different country the USWNT will have faced in its history. Wales did not make the Women’s World Cup.

The location of the send off match on the west coast makes sense for a team heading to Australia and New Zealand. They will likely depart for New Zealand from the Bay Area after the match on July 9th.

“When the 2023 World Cup roster comes together for the first time in San Jose, it will signify a lot of hard work by coaches, players and staff over the past few years to get to that point, so we’re really looking forward to having an exciting, productive camp and playing one last match to fine tune some things before we leave for New Zealand,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “For everyone involved, the opportunity to be a part of a World Cup doesn’t come along very often so we are going to make sure to appreciate and take advantage of every moment we have together.”

Bay Area, here we come!



Send-Off Match, presented by @Visa



USA vs Wales



July 9

⌚️ 4 PM ET

San Jose, CA



More Details » https://t.co/KwHMERAoBR pic.twitter.com/88ahH3udbj — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 11, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss this send off match for the USWNT.