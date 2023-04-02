The new USWNT jerseys are here!

The United States Women’s National Team will have a new set of jerseys when they seek to defend their Women’s World Cup title this summer. With a 1:00am ET release, U.S. Soccer overnight revealed the 2023 USWNT home and away jerseys as part of a timed release by Nike for all of their national teams.

The USWNT will debut the new home kits when they take on Ireland in a series of friendlies this Saturday in Austin and next Tuesday in St. Louis.

The home jersey is white with navy and royal dots on it that form a paint drip pattern. The crest returns to the left chest, which leaves space for the 2019 champions patch. The Nike swoosh and the 4 stars above the federation crest are in gold, a nod to the 4 Women’s World Cup titles, and it has a navy collar trim. The inner pride mark celebrates the years of team’s 4 Women’s World Cup titles: 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. The jersey is paired with navy shorts and white socks.

The away jersey is royal blue with a monochrome red WNT crest. The stars and swoosh are also red, and there are red blades coming off either side of the collar to signify the tips of stars. It features a stars & stripes print on the sleeve cuffs, The design feels like a wavy blue with what look like red lightning bolts forming the sleeve trim. There’s a darker blue stripe going down the sides of the torso. The top will be paired with blue shorts and socks.

The men’s national team will also wear the away jerseys, ending their run with the 2022 away jersey. However, they are not expected to wear the away jersey until June, with the women not wearing the away until likely sometime during the Women’s World Cup.

NEW KIT DROP pic.twitter.com/gNlxB7BF1e — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 3, 2023

