USA Soccercast, Episode 102: Reviewing the new USWNT jerseys

The new USWNT jerseys are here! U.S. Soccer, in coordination with Nike’s release of all of its 2023 Women’s World Cup jerseys, released the new 2023 home and away jerseys late last night, and we’re here to discuss them on Episode 102.

The USWNT will debut the home jersey this weekend against Ireland, while the USMNT will also use the away jersey starting in June. We discuss the look of the new kits, including the different socks that the USMNT will wear, and we get into a quick but recurring discussion on our lack of a jersey identity. Most people want our jerseys to have an identity that tells the world the United States is here, but while these jerseys are better than the 2022 versions, they don’t approach that identity that we continue to seek.

