USWNT vs. Ireland, 2023 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team kicks off the April international window with 2 friendlies against Ireland, the first coming tomorrow at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The second match will be on Tuesday in St. Louis at CITYPARK.

The USWNT are looking to have great form in these two matches against a decent Irish squad who has qualified for this summer’s Women’s World Cup. The goal is to show that they are still the team the world needs to try and beat when the big tournament begins in July.

The two friendlies should make for a nice test for the USWNT, while the roster of players seeks to leave their final impressions on USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski as he makes his World Cup roster selections in a couple of months.

Recent Form

USA

W (2-1) - Brazil - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (1-0) - Japan - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (2-0) - Canada - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (5-0) - New Zealand - Friendly

W (4-0) - New Zealand - Friendly

Ireland

D (0-0) - China - Friendly

W (4-0) - Morocco - Friendly

W (1-0) - Scotland - Women’s World Cup Qualifying Playoff

W (1-0) - Slovakia - Women’s World Cup Qualifying

W (1-0) - Finland - Women’s World Cup Qualifying

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

What To Watch For

The midfield shape. Julie Ertz is back, and it begs the question whether Vlatko returns the midfield to the way it was set up when Ertz was last on the team during the 2021 Olympics. Or, will there be an insistence to continue the double pivot that has been admittedly shaky thus far?

Can Trinity Rodman play her game? It will be interesting to see how Rodman works herself into positions where she can be creative on the dribble and play her game. She’s got the motor to do it, but Andonovski needs to let her be the Trinity that got her to this international stage.

Who’s stepping up on the scoring front? With Mallory Swanson returning and Sophia Smith back on the roster, who will step up to provide the scoring? The harmony between the forwards should be good, but it has to lead to capitalizing on scoring chances, and it has to be more than one person (so far, that’s Swanson) doing it.

Prediction

The USWNT have a great afternoon in Austin and drop the hammer on Ireland. It’s a 5-0 victory, and someone ends up with a hat trick.