USWNT vs. Ireland, 2023 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team play the first of two friendlies against Ireland this afternoon at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The USWNT are undefeated so far in 2023, having given up just one goal in the process. They welcome some familiar faces back to the team that have been absent for a while due to injury or maternity leave.

They take on an Ireland team that only has played once in 2023, but had a terrific run of form at the end of 2022 that helped them qualify for this summer’s Women’s World Cup. They look to pose a great test to the United States as they prepare for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Will the USWNT continue to hold court at home? Or will the Irish expose some holes in the defense to make this a contest?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Ireland lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:37pm Eastern, 11:37am Pacific

Venue: Q2 Stadium, Austin

Available TV: TNT (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.