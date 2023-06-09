Catarina Macario secures Chelsea move

Catarina Macario is on the move. The 23-year-old USWNT phenom has secured a transfer from Olympique Lyonnais to Chelsea FC, signing a deal that will keep her in London until 2026.

Macario spent 2 seasons at Lyon, where she scored 28 goals in 44 appearances and helping the team win the 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League. However, Macario suffered a torn ACL last June and it has kept her out since then for Lyon and the USWNT. She recently announced that she would not be fit in time for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, but is set to be ready for the start of the club season.

In Chelsea, Macario is moving to a team that has won the Women’s Super League 4 years in a row and 5 of the last 6 years. They also won the FA Cup, advanced to the League Cup final, and advanced to the Women’s Champions League semifinals this season. Catarina Macario will wear #9 for the Blues.

