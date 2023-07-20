USA vs. Vietnam, 2023 Women’s World Cup: What to watch for

We’ve made it. The United States Women’s National Team finally open up their Women’s World Cup title defense tomorrow evening when they take on Vietnam in their opening group stage match. The USWNT have waited over 4 years to be able to defend their title and start their quest to become the first international team to win 3 World Cups in a row. Now, the team has to hit the ground running.

They play a Vietnam team who will be making their Women’s World Cup debut, and they’ll be looking to make an impression. They have some players who can really frustrate defenses, and the USWNT will need to be incredibly sound defensively. They’re going to get tested by a team that can play with no fear, but the USWNT needs to show the world that they’re still the team to beat in this tournament.

Recent Form

USA

W (2-0) - Wales - Friendly

W (1-0) - Ireland - Friendly

W (2-0) - Ireland - Friendly

W (2-1) - Brazil - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

W (1-0) - Japan - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Vietnam

L (0-9) - Spain - Unofficial Friendly

L (0-2) - New Zealand - Friendly

L (1-2) - Germany - Friendly

W (2-0) - Myanmar - 2023 Southeast Asian Games Final

W (4-0) - Cambodia - 2023 Southeast Asian Games Semifinal

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

What To Watch For

Healthy Rose. Let’s see if Rose Lavelle is ready to play, or if head coach Vlatko Andonovski decides to rest her for the Netherlands match.

Show no mercy. 4 years ago, the USWNT dropped 13 on Thailand in their first match. They probably won’t duplicate that effort, but this group could come down to goal differential, so there can be no let up even if they manage to grow a lead.

Look sharp. Above all, the team need to look sharp in all areas of their game. Get the nerves out of the way and look like the #1 team in the world.

Prediction

The USWNT open group stage play with a big win by a 5-0 score.