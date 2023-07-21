USA vs. Vietnam, 2023 Women’s World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their title defense tonight as they take on Vietnam in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT are looking to start hot in Group E play, as they want to set the pace not just for the rest of the group, but for the other 31 teams in the tournament.

The USWNT is hopefully ready to play at full strength, with injuries to Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe being the most concerning as they finally start group play. While Rapinoe is not expected to start, a healthy Rose Lavelle will mean it’s officially scary hours for the rest of the world. We’ve seen what Rose can do in the midfield for the USWNT when the stakes are at their highest, and it feels like having her 100% is one of the biggest keys to the USWNT’s success in New Zealand and Australia.

They’re playing a Vietnam team that’s going to battle the nerves of stepping out onto the field for its Women’s World Cup debut, and they get to do so against the #1 team in the world. Vietnam has long been one of the teams that has been great out of Southeast Asia, but now they’ve been preparing for this moment by testing themselves against some quality competition. Now, they get that chance to pose a monumental upset, and it’s up to the USWNT to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Vietnam lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), Univision Now (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

