USA vs. Netherlands, 2023 Women’s World Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team enter what is expected to be their most difficult match of the group stage at the 2023 Women’s World Cup when they take on the Netherlands tomorrow in Wellington. The USWNT faced the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final, and while this is a group stage match, this match still feels like it has most of the stakes that were present 4 years ago.

The Netherlands had a 1-0 victory over Portugal in their first group stage match, while the USWNT dispatched Vietnam 3-0 in theirs. Now, this match could determine how the group standings shake out if either were to win tomorrow. This could be a toss up, with the path to a World Cup title depending on the outcome. That should be enough for the USWNT to fire themselves up to be ready.

Recent Form

USA

W (3-0) - Vietnam - 2023 Women’s World Cup

W (2-0) - Wales - Friendly

W (1-0) - Ireland - Friendly

W (2-0) - Ireland - Friendly

W (2-1) - Brazil - 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Netherlands

W (1-0) - Portugal - 2023 Women’s World Cup

W (5-0) - Belgium - Friendly

W (4-1) - Poland - Friendly

L (0-1) - Germany - Friendly

W (4-0) - Austria - Friendly

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

What To Watch For

More sharpness. The USWNT looked fine against Vietnam, but they weren’t as sharp as they normally are. They can’t let the Netherlands dictate the tempo of the game, and they need to be sharp and in control.

Get some balls on frame. There aren’t going to be a ton of chances to score in this match, so the USWNT need to capitalize on them when they occur.

Defend the Dutch stars. The Dutch have several players who can cook you in a skillet with their play, so the defensive assignment here is tough. But, keeping the Dutch stars in front of them is a necessity to prevent them from doing any damage.

Prediction

This is a sluggish match, but the USWNT prevail 1-0.