USA vs. Netherlands, 2023 Women’s World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are back on the field tonight in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it’s a big one. They take on the Netherlands in what is a rematch from the 2019 Women’s Worlds Cup Final.

The Netherlands are still a strong team, even without star forward Vivianne Miedema, and the USWNT show similar strengths as well. Both teams won their opener, the Netherlands beating Portugal 1-0 behind a 1st half goal from Stefanie Van der Gragt. Portugal showed some strength, but it wasn’t enough to get the equalizer.

The USWNT are coming off a 3-0 win over Vietnam where the biggest star was Sophia Smith. With 2 goals, Smith told the world once again that she is going to be a problem during this tournament for her opponents. The USWNT weren’t 100% on the night, but that’s a true testament to the strength of Vietnam, who showed they belong at this tournament. In the end, the USWNT were too much, as a Lindsey Horan goal sealed the victory.

We get to see a World Cup final match in the group stage...it’s a big one. We’ll see which team rises to the challenge.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Netherlands lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

