USA vs. Portugal, 2023 Women’s World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team enter the final group stage matchday early Tuesday morning as they take on Portugal in Group E play at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Currently holding onto a slim lead in the group standings with 4 points and a +3 goal differential, the USWNT can move onto the knockout stage with a win or a draw against the Portuguese.

However, Group E is still tight, with the Netherlands and Portugal also with an opportunity to either win the group or qualify for the knockout stage as the runner-up, which makes this USWNT match a bit tense. The USWNT have never failed to get out of the group at a Women’s World Cup, and they’ve only failed to win the group once before. The doomsday scenario has many American fans experiencing some anxiety as the USWNT get set to take the field.

The USWNT have scored 4 goals so far at the Women’s World Cup: 2 by Sophia Smith against Vietnam, and Lindsey Horan scoring one each against Vietnam and the Netherlands. They will need to get more production from other players, and the hope is that many of the attacking players are utilized by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski to try and generate some scoring chances. Portugal are in their first Women’s World Cup, and they have some hope of getting out of the group if they can pull a result against the USWNT, so the thought is that the USWNT needs to stifle any confidence Portugal has early by getting on the scoreboard and dominating the game like they are capable of doing.

So, while a draw can get the USWNT to Australia for the Round of 16, the focus is the win, as winning the group theoretically keeps many of the better teams in the tournament on the other side of the bracket. Finishing in 2nd would open up a more difficult path to a 3rd straight World Cup title by potentially facing some extremely good teams that are playing at the top of their game.

The USWNT will be ready to play, Eden Park will be full of American fans. Portugal is there looking for the upset, which will make for a tense final day of Group E action for all the teams involved.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Portugal lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.