USWNT vs. Wales, 2023 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team leave this evening for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but before they go, they will take on Wales in a friendly match today at PayPal Park in San Jose. The USWNT want to look sharp against the Welsh and give the home fans a party atmosphere as they leave to once again defend their World Cup title.

It will be the first time the team has played since April 11th, so we’ll get to see what combinations could be possible with lineups and how the team plays against a team that just missed out on qualifying for the World Cup. But, the hope is that it’s a wonderful afternoon before a sold out PayPal Park to send off the defending champions in style.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 4:00pm Eastern, 1:00pm Pacific

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose

Available TV: TNT (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: TNT (English), Peacock (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

