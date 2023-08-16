Report: Vlatko Andonovski to resign as USWNT head coach

The United States Women’s National Team are likely starting the process to find a new head coach. According to 90min’s Lizzy Becherano and Emily Keogh, Vlatko Andonovski is preparing to resign as USWNT head coach in the next few days.

The 46-year-old Andonovski took over for Jill Ellis in October 2019 and holds a record of 51 wins, 5 losses, and 9 draws as USWNT head coach. However, he has come up short at the major competitions the USWNT have played in, settling for bronze at the 2020 Olympics and getting bounced from the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to Sweden.

After that loss, Andonovski admitted his future as USWNT head coach was dim, but didn’t want to discuss it in the immediate aftermath. “I think it’s selfish to think about me, my future, what I’m gonna do, when we have 20-year-old players going through the moment, going through this situation,” Andonovski said in the press conference after the Sweden loss.

“I want be there for them. I love them. I love them all. And they’re my players, but they’re my friends. We spent four years together. They got their first caps with me. They got their first national team call-ups with me. We spend times, tough times, good times. So I don’t want to see them like that. That’s all I think about.”

The Round of 16 exit is the earliest ever by the USWNT in a major tournament, prompting speculation that Andonovski would not keep his job. It seems like he is prepared to walk away from it in the next few days.

