USWNT to face Colombia in October pair of friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team will take on another opponent in the October international window that dazzled at the Women’s World Cup. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will face Colombia in friendlies in Sandy, Utah on October 26th and in San Diego on October 29th.

The two teams last faced each other in June 2022, with one of those matches also taking place in Utah. The two teams will return to America First Field for the first friendly of that window, with kickoff set for 9:00pm ET on October 26th. The USWNT are undefeated in Sandy, with 6 wins in 6 matches. Three days later, they will head to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego for the first time for a match. That match will kick off at 5:30pm ET.

Colombia is coming off an incredible run at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where they won their group on their way to their first ever appearance in the quarterfinals. Led by teenage phenom Linda Caicedo, Colombia has already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics and will be a strong test for the USWNT. The USWNT have never lost to Colombia, winning 9 times and drawing once in their 10 previous meetings.

Colombia marks two teams that reached the knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup that will serve as opponents for the USWNT this fall. The USWNT will take on South Africa next month in friendlies in Cincinnati and Chicago. South Africa, like the USWNT, reached the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

