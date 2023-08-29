Megan Rapinoe to play final USWNT match on September 24th

The end of an era will come in Chicago. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Megan Rapinoe will play her final match for the United States Women’s National Team when they play South Africa on September 24th in Chicago.

Rapinoe will also be honored before the match for achieving her 200th cap, which she earned on July 9th against Wales. U.S. Soccer confirmed that while Rapinoe will be on the roster that will be released soon for the September international window, she will not play in the first USWNT friendly against South Africa on September 21st.

Rapinoe announced her retirement from professional soccer on July 8th. She will retire from club soccer at the end of the NWSL season. Her final regular season match with OL Reign is set for October 15th.

The legend will end her career with 203 caps, and currently has 63 career goals and 73 assists. Rapinoe played in 4 Women’s World Cups, winning in 2015 and 2019, winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot in 2019. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. She also won the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

“People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” Megan Rapinoe said in a statement. “It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

We’ll get our chance to salute #15 in Chicago on September 24th.