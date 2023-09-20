USWNT vs. South Africa, 2023 Friendly: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team are back in action tomorrow when they take on South Africa in the first of 2 friendlies this weekend. The USWNT enter this match without the World Cup champions patch on their jersey for the first time in 8 years, and they also enter with an interim head coach in Twila Kilgore.

With that means a transition period that seems accelerated, as the new World Cup cycle is underway and the team has to immediately start preparations for the Concacaf W Gold Cup and the Olympics, which both take place next year. So, the USWNT take on a Banyana Banyana team that surprised many at the Women’s World Cup to make it to the Round of 16. We also will see Julie Ertz take her final bow in a USWNT uniform tomorrow, which adds to the many storylines surrounding this match as the team takes the field.

Recent Form

USA

D (0-0) - Sweden - 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16*

D (0-0) - Portugal - 2023 Women’s World Cup

D (1-1) - Netherlands - 2023 Women’s World Cup

W (3-0) - Vietnam - 2023 Women’s World Cup

W (2-0) - Wales - Friendly

*Lost on penalties

South Africa

L (0-2) - Netherlands - 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16

W (3-2) - Italy - 2023 Women’s World Cup

D (2-2) - Argentina - 2023 Women’s World Cup

L (1-2) - Sweden - 2023 Women’s World Cup

W (2-0) - Costa Rica - Friendly

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign), M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

What To Watch For

Farewell, Julie. Julie Ertz plays her final match tomorrow, and we celebrate her storied career. One of the greatest winners in USWNT history, she became one of the most important players of 2 World Cup champion squads. She gets her deserved curtain call.

Let’s see the new additions. There are several new faces in this camp along with returning faces that we haven’t seen in a while. Twila Kilgore would do right to try and incorporate them into this match to give them some playing time so we can see what they can do.

Start searching for their new identity. Part of the new process for the USWNT is to find a new identity. They do that by trying some new combinations on the field and giving the players a chance to play in the way that will truly make them successful. But it needs to be a priority to help reset the program and put it on a new path to championship glory.

Prediction

The USWNT have a great night, winning 3-0.