USWNT vs. South Africa, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team finally take the field tonight for the first time since the 2023 Women’s World Cup to take on South Africa. It’s the first of 2 friendlies against Banyana Banyana, and fans will see a team enter transition throughout this window.

Returning are most of the players who were on the Women’s World Cup roster, with a few omissions due to injury. Fans will also see Julie Ertz take the field for the final time in a USWNT uniform. Ertz announced her abrupt retirement from professional soccer a few weeks ago, but in a surprise move, is coming back for one final curtain call for the fans.

Also in this camp are a few returning players to the USWNT along with some new faces that will get a chance to show they should be a part of the new core of the team as they enter a new cycle. They do all this with an interim coach and with no decisions on a permanent head coaching hire imminent, while the Olympics are less than a year away and the Concacaf W Gold Cup is 6 months away. With all these storylines, the action on the field should provide its own fireworks as two teams that made it to the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup take the field tonight in Cincinnati.

Lineups

United States lineup:

.@julieertz captains us one last time ©️ pic.twitter.com/le7WrmDBM8 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 21, 2023

South Africa lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Available TV: TNT (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

