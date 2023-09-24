USA vs. South Africa, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team will finish out their September international window with a match against South Africa this afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago. Coming off a 3-0 victory against Banyana Banyana on Thursday, the USWNT hope to once again send the fans home happy with an even more convincing win.

Today’s match serves as the final USWNT match for Megan Rapinoe, one of the greatest players in the program’s history. She is expected to get the start and even potentially the armband similar to Julie Ertz when she had her final match on Thursday. For fans of the USWNT, it marks the chance to say goodbye to Rapinoe, who said yesterday in a press conference that the accomplishments of the team on the field during her career, including 2 World Cup trophies and an Olympic gold and bronze medal, “[pale] in comparison” to all the team did off the field to level the playing field for women athletes and bring about change.

This match will also be one where we will see many of the World Cup roster players on the field, but could be a chance to see some more of the next generation of players that could form the new core of the team in the future. It will hopefully mean an incredible afternoon on the shores of Lake Michigan for the USWNT as they attempt to finish out their September schedule with another win.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

South Africa lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:30pm Eastern, 2:30pm Pacific

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago

Available TV: TNT (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

