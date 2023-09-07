Julie Ertz to play final USWNT match on September 21st

It looks like Julie Ertz will get one final match in front of her fans. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the midfielder will play one final match for the USWNT when they take on South Africa on September 21st in Cincinnati.

Ertz announced her retirement from professional soccer last week, and at that point it was thought that she would completely walk away from the game. However, the fans are now able to see her play one last time.

“I expected to just walk away after retirement, but to have the opportunity to say goodbye to my teammates and the fans one last time is something special that many players dream of,” Julie Ertz said in a statement. “I wasn’t expecting this honor so I’m very thankful to (interim head coach) Twila (Kilgore) and to U.S. Soccer for giving me the chance to close this chapter of my life with those who have made this journey so memorable.”

Julie will be a part of the USWNT roster for the September friendlies, but will not travel with the team to Chicago for the second friendly on September 24th. That match will serve as the final USWNT match for teammate Megan Rapinoe.

