Brazil, Canada, Japan to join USWNT at SheBelieves Cup

The United States Women’s National Team finally has their schedule for April. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the full 2024 SheBelieves Cup schedule, as it becomes a 4-team tournament that will also include Brazil, Canada, and Japan.

The 4 teams comprise the same field as there was in the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was a round robin style tournament where teams earned points toward the title. This year, due to the W Gold Cup, the tournament was moved to the April window, which only allows for 2 match dates. The USWNT will take on Japan in one SheBelieves Cup semifinal, with Brazil facing Canada in the other. Those matches will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 6th, that date and location previously announced last month. USA-Japan will be at 12:30pm ET, while Brazil and Canada will square off at 3:30pm ET.

The final and 3rd place match will take place on April 9th at Lower.com Field in Columbus. The USWNT will play in the late game at 7:00pm ET, no matter the results of the matches in Atlanta. Japan will play in the first match at 4:00pm ET.

U.S. Soccer will install a grass surface in Atlanta for the matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lower.com Field already has a grass surface.

“This is a tournament that features three teams already in the Olympics and Japan has a great chance to qualify, so coming off the Gold Cup, these are the exact kinds of games we need to evaluate players and continue to push our team as we prepare for France,” USWNT interim head coach Twila Kilgore said in a statement. “One great thing about the SheBelieves Cup is that it goes a long way in replicating the group stage at the Olympics, both in the short amount of rest you get between games while also facing teams with different styles of play during a group stage. The games will be great tests for all the teams and fun for the fans ahead of the Olympics.”

