Sam Mewis announces retirement from professional soccer

The Tower of Power is hanging up her cleats. Today, Sam Mewis announced her retirement from professional soccer in an emotional message on social media. The knee injury that had kept her out of soccer for the better part of 2.5 years proved to be what caused her to end her comeback.

“With both sadness and clarity, I am retiring from professional soccer. Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires. Though this isn’t what I wanted, it’s clear that this is the only path forward for me,” Mewis said in her statement.

The 31-year-old midfielder was one of the most decorated players in American soccer history and was a key part of the USWNT squad that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. She started 5 of the 6 matches she played in that tournament, scoring 2 goals and adding 3 assists. She provided the assist to Rose Lavelle’s goal in the Women’s World Cup final that sealed the victory and the title for the United States.

She fast became a fan favorite for her play in the midfield, one of the most dynamic midfielders America has ever produced. She won 3 NWSL titles in her time with the league, one with the Western New York Flash and 2 with the North Carolina Courage. She also was a college champion, helping the UCLA Bruins to their first national championship in 2013. While hurt, she still provided a goal to help the USWNT beat the Netherlands in the 2020 Olympics, helping the team secure a bronze medal. That bronze medal match against Australia proved to be her final one on the national team.

She also had a stint with Manchester City, winning a Women’s FA Cup with them. She was a part of the USWNT U-20 roster that won the 2012 U-20 Women’s World Cup, and was U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2020. In 2021, ESPNFC named her the best women’s soccer player in the world.

Her next career move is into media, as she becomes the editor-in-chief of The Women’s Game, a new vertical under the Men in Blazers umbrella. Her career finishes with 83 caps with 24 goals. Most importantly, she remains popular among her teammates and considered one of the greatest midfielders in U.S. Soccer history. The Tower of Power will forever be one of the fan favorites and her legacy is etched in stone.