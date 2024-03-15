USWNT drops to 4th in FIFA world rankings

The United States Women’s National Team were recently crowned the W Gold Cup champions, but that title saw some moments that affected them in other areas. Today, FIFA released their latest women’s world rankings, and the USWNT dropped 2 spots to #4. It’s the worst ranking the USWNT have had since the rankings began in 2003.

The USWNT were #1 in the world entering the Women’s World Cup, but dropped to 3rd due to their Round of 16 finish, their worst in Women’s World Cup history. They then were able to claw their way up a spot by December, finishing 2023 as the #2 team in the world.

The USWNT were the clear favorites to win the inaugural W Gold Cup, but a group stage loss to Mexico is likely what caused them to drop in the rankings.

Spain remains the #1 team in the world, but the rest of the Top 10 had some shakeups. The top 10, in order: Spain, England, France, USA, Germany, Sweden, Japan, Netherlands, Canada, and Brazil.

Within Concacaf, outside of the USWNT and Canada in the top 10, Mexico is the highest ranked team. They rose 4 spots to #31. Puerto Rico was one of the highest risers in the entire world, rising 18 spots to 85th based on their performance at the W Gold Cup. Puerto Rico were literally drawn out of the group stage after they went to a drawing of lots against Costa Rica for the right to be the final team in the quarterfinals. Costa Rica’s name was drawn, sending Puerto Rico home.

The next matches for the USWNT will be in the SheBelieves Cup in April. They will face #7 Japan in the semifinals and then will have a match against either #9 Canada or #10 Brazil. In June, they will face #20 South Korea in two matches in Colorado and Minnesota.

The #USWNT is now ranked 4th in the world by FIFA, its lowest spot since FIFA began ranking women's teams in 2003. The U.S. had never been below No. 2 before the 2023 World Cup.



FIFA rankings have long had their flaws, to be clear, but it's a notable numerical representation. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) March 15, 2024

