USWNT to play Mexico in July friendly to celebrate 1999 Women’s World Cup team

As the United States Women’s National Team begins their final preparations in July, they will also take time to honor some legends. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will face Mexico in a friendly on July 13th at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. It will be the penultimate match before the team departs for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The match will be dubbed the “Impact 99” legacy match, which will become an annual match that focuses on important U.S. Soccer matches that impacted future generations of national team players. They will begin by honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Women’s World Cup, who inspired a nation with their run to the 1999 Women’s World Cup title on American soil. Briana Scurry and Brandi Chastain announced the match this morning on the Today Show.

Brandi Chastain and Briana Scurry, who played pivotal roles for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team @USWNT winning the 1999 World Cup, join TODAY to announce the entire team will be honored at a pre-Olympic game against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/gjyRK3F4YB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 22, 2024

The 1999 Women’s World Cup roster will be honored before the match.

“This will be a fun and inspirational weekend,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement. Parlow Cone was a member of the 1999 Women’s World Cup team, scoring in the semifinals of that tournament. “The fans will get the chance to show their support for the team before they head to France while also celebrating our 1999 Women’s World Cup Team. This is a group of women who did so much for the sport and the impact of that team and tournament is still being felt 25 years later, especially as we bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. I can’t wait to see my teammates and friends.”

The USWNT and Mexico faced in the group stage of the W Gold Cup last month, with Mexico winning 2-0 in that group stage finale. The USWNT would go on to win the very first W Gold Cup. The United States and Mexico have a joint bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will be determined in May. If the two nations win the right to host, it would be the first match between the two teams on the road to the next Women’s World Cup.

