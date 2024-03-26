23-player USWNT roster named for SheBelieves Cup

The United States Women’s National Team will play in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup during the April international window, and they have a roster for that tournament with some new faces on it. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 23-player roster for the USWNT for that tournament.

Fresh off winning the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, USWNT interim coach Twila Kilgore is using this opportunity to bring back some players who had been absent for a while due to injury, while there are a couple of new faces that are being added to the mix.

Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson return to the roster after lengthy absences due to injury. Swanson trained with the USWNT ahead of the W Gold Cup, while Macario recently returned to action with Chelsea and has been terrific in her appearances thus far. The USWNT will also see Lily Yohannes and Eva Gaetino in their first senior national team camp. Yohannes, the 16-year-old Dutch American, has been stellar this season for Ajax. The 21-year-old Gaetino, a Michigan native, signed last month with Paris Saint-Germain to join Korbin Albert, who returns to the USWNT after winning the W Gold Cup earlier this month.

“This is an evolving team that is eager to get back together and continue progressing,” said Kilgore in a statement. “The W Gold Cup provided a lot of players with needed experiences and presented us with different adversities we had to overcome together. We will take all these experiences with us into SheBelieves and beyond. Of course, we’re thrilled to welcome back Mal and Cat and continue to incorporate some less experienced players into the mix.”

These will be the final two matches for Twila Kilgore as USWNT interim coach. Permanent head coach Emma Hayes will take over beginning with the June window, with Kilgore remaining on the staff as an assistant.

The USWNT will play in a reformatted SheBelieves Cup that has a semifinals and final as opposed to a round robin tournament. They will play Japan in the semifinals in Atlanta on April 6th, and then will face either Brazil or Canada in either the 3rd place match or the final on April 9th in Columbus. The USWNT defeated Canada and Brazil in the knockout stage on their way to claiming the inaugural W Gold Cup title.

“The opportunities to play Japan and Brazil or Canada are always exciting and meaningful, and each team brings different strengths and challenges,” Kilgore added. “With these two games, we are now three games into a five-game stretch against teams that have also qualified for the Olympics. So the timing of this event and getting to face these opponents is incredibly valuable while we both continue to assess and prepare for the Olympics. Everyone also wants to put their best foot forward not only for country and self but knowing that Emma will join us soon.”

The 23-player roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (Ajax)

Forwards (6): Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

