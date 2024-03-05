USWNT to play South Korea in pair of June friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team will welcome their new coach with a pair of difficult friendlies in June. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will play South Korea in a pair of friendlies during the June international window, in what will be the first matches on the sidelines for new USWNT head coach Emma Hayes.

The first match will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the Denver area on June 1st, with kickoff slated for 5:00pm ET on TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock. They will then travel to Allianz Field in St. Paul for the 2nd match, to take place on June 4th. Kickoff for that match will be 8:00pm ET on truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock.

“It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma on board for the June games,” said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore in a statement. Kilgore will stay on as an assistant coach under Hayes when she arrives. “We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests. While we will be watching every game our players play in their club environments over the next three months, the matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic Team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge.”

The USWNT are unbeaten in 15 matches against the current 20th ranked team in the world, with 11 wins and 4 draws against South Korea in 15 previous matches. The last time the teams met was back in October 2021, also at Allianz Field. There, the USWNT won 6-0 in what was the final match for USWNT forward Carli Lloyd.

